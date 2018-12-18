Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Headed to injured reserve
Cross (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
The shoulder injury that forced Cross to the sideline during Sunday's loss to the Ravens is severe enough to send the tight end to the injured reserve list as well. Cross' 2018 campaign comes to an end with two catches for nine yards on five targets in 14 games.
