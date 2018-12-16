Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Leaves with shoulder injury
Cross won't return to Sunday's game against the Ravens after sustaining a shoulder injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Cross was originally questionable to return before being downgraded. Anthony Auclair is the only other active tight end for the Buccaneers behind starter Cameron Brate.
