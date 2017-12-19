Cross brought in one of two targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.

The second-year fullback/tight end hybrid managed just his fourth reception of the season, but he could be primed for an uptick in opportunity over the final two games of the regular season. Fellow tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) is likely to be placed on injured reserve as per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, which would leave Cross and Antony Auclair to split backup reps behind starter Cameron Brate.