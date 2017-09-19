Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Logs reception in opener
Cross corralled his only target for six yards in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
The reserve tight end was in on 16 offensive snaps and managed to get on the stat sheet in addition to serving as a blocker in the running game. Cross' level of production Sunday is likely representative of the type of modest numbers he'll provide on a weekly basis this season.
