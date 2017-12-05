Cross brought in his only target for 13 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Just promoted from the practice squad last Tuesday, Cross saw action on 14 snaps from scrimmage, along with another 20 on special teams. The reserve tight end projects to be used sparingly behind the likes of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, with his primary value likely to be derived from his run-blocking and special teams work.