Cross secured both of his targets for eight yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.

Cross duplicated his two-catch effort from the preseason opener, albeit for much lesser yardage. The second-year player is battling Canadian import Antony Auclair, among others, for what would be the fourth tight end spot. Cross boasts the advantage of having already logged 14 games with the Buccaneers last season, although the 6-foot-5 Auclair does possess superior measurables.