Cross (shoulder) accepted a position last week as an assistant coach for the University of Memphis football team, Jonah Jordan of The Daily Memphian reports.

Cross played 14 games for the Buccaneers in 2018, logging two catches for nine yards on five targets before ending the season on injured reserve due to a shoulder issue. Set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, the 25-year-old now faces the decision of whether to continue his playing career or return to his alma mater as a coach on a full-time basis. At least for the time being, Cross is keeping his options open for 2019 and could play if he receives the right offer, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.