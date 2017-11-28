Cross was promoted to the Buccaneers' active roster Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports.

Cross signed with the Buccaneers' practice squad at the beginning of October after spending time on the active roster earlier in the season. In three games with the Buccaneers, Cross has recorded two receptions for 11 yards, playing mostly on special teams during the stint. Look for a very similar workload this time around.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories