Cross, who totaled six receptions and a touchdown as an undrafted rookie last season, has been impressive throughout camp,Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

Cross could ultimately be kept on the roster as a hybrid fullback/tight end, a role which he filled at times last season with reasonable efficacy. The second-year man has displayed consistently good hands and proven to be a solid blocker throughout camp, with his ability to potentially fill both positions upping his odds of making the final roster.

