Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Quietly impressing in camp
Cross, who totaled six receptions and a touchdown as an undrafted rookie last season, has been impressive throughout camp,Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
Cross could ultimately be kept on the roster as a hybrid fullback/tight end, a role which he filled at times last season with reasonable efficacy. The second-year man has displayed consistently good hands and proven to be a solid blocker throughout camp, with his ability to potentially fill both positions upping his odds of making the final roster.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Emerges as undrafted rookie in 2016•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Fails to catch only target in Week 17 win•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Tallies a catch in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Hauls in one catch in Week 15 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Notches another reception in Week 13 win•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...