Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Records first catch of season
Cross brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
The third-year pro was one of four tight ends to log snaps from scrimmage for the Bucs on Sunday. Cross' role figures to continue heavily centered on run blocking and special teams unless injuries befall players in front of him on the depth chart.
