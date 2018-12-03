Cross brought in his only target for three yards in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

As expected, Cross was essentially an afterthought in the Buccaneers' air attack. The versatile second-year pro is likely to enjoy active status for the remaining four games of the campaign, due to Tampa being short-handed at tight end with the season-ending ankle and foot injuries to O.J. Howard. However, Cross is slated to serve almost exclusively as a blocker, freeing Cameron Brate to fill the role of the pass-catching option at the position.