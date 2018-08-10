Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Roster spot seemingly secure
Head coach Dirk Koetter relayed Friday "I'd say he's (Cross) not on the bubble" in terms of a roster spot, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official sitereports.
Cross appears to have distanced himself from the other potential candidates to fill a depth role for the Bucs at tight end this season, working behind the duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. It's unlikely he will see the field a lot during 2018 barring injuries, but Koetter raved about Cross and his knowledge of all the tight end positions.
