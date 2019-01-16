Cross (shoulder) has been hired as an assistant underneath University of Memphis coach Mike Norvell on Wednesday, Jonah Jordan reports.

Cross played 14 games in 2018, logging two catches for nine yards on five targets before being placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. Set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, the 25-year-old now faces the decision of whether to remain in the NFL or return to his alma mater as a coach. Cross is keeping the door open for 2019, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, and could play if he receives the right offer.