Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Cross underwent sports hernia surgery in Philadelphia on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Cross played through the injury all year and is expected to recover in time for offseason workouts this spring.
