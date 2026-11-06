Anzalone recorded six total tackles (three solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's 16-0 win over the Falcons.

Anzalone was able to secure exactly six takedowns for the second straight week, but his biggest impact came in the passing game. The linebacker intercepted Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix twice in the first quarter, jumping in front of a short passes intended for Drake London and Jahan Dotson. Anzalone has now registered 42 total tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also notching a career-high three interceptions over eight games so far during the 2026 regular season.