Buccaneers' Alex Cappa: Buccaneers pick in third round
The Buccaneers selected Cappa in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 94th overall.
Cappa (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) was a standout tackle for Humboldt State, but the workout numbers he posted at the combine are dreadful by tackle standards, so a move inside should be in order. With a 5.39-second 40 and 12.88 agility score, the jump in competition could be difficult for Cappa to withstand at tackle.
