Buccaneers' Alex Cappa: Fractured ankle confirmed
RotoWire Staff
Cappa suffered a fractured ankle in Saturday's wild-card win over Washington and won't return this postseason, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Cappa started all 17 games for the Buccaneers this season. Aaron Stinnie is slated to start at right guard in Sunday's NFC divisional round game against the Saints.
