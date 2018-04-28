Buccaneers' Alex Cappa: Nabbed by Buccaneers in third round

The Buccaneers selected Cappa in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 94th overall.

Cappa (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) was a standout tackle for Humboldt State, but the workout numbers he posted at the Combine are dreadful for the position. Therefore, a move inside should be in order. With a 5.39-second 40-yard dash and 12.88 agility score, the jump in competition could be difficult for Cappa to withstand at tackle.