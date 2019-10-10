Cappa (forearm) won't travel with the Buccaneers to London on Thursday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cappa never had a shot to suit up Week 6, considering that he's on track to miss multiple weeks due to a broken left arm. With Demar Dotson (hamstring/calf) also ruled out for Sunday's contest, the Buccaneers will have to make due without both starters along the right side of the offensive line.