Cappa (forearm) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

Cappa originally suffered his injury in Week 5 against the Saints and managed to finish out the game before missing the next pair of contests. His possible return to action in Week 9 against the Seahawks would help shore up the right side of an offensive line that currently sees Demar Dotson struggling with a hamstring issues that caused him to miss Wednesday's session.

