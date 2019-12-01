Play

Cappa (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear how Cappa suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the third quarter and has yet to return to the field. As long as the 2018 third-round pick is sidelined, look for Earl Watford to take over at the right guard position.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories