Coach Bruce Arians said "it looks like" Cappa sustained a fractured ankle during Saturday's wild-card game against Washington, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of the postseason if the fracture is confirmed, and he'll undergo additional testing over the next couple days. Ted Larsen stepped in at right guard Saturday and should remain there while Cappa is sidelined.