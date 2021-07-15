Cappa reclaimed his starting right guard spot during June minicamp and should be able to practice without restrictions in training camp following his recovery from a fractured ankle suffered last postseason, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Cappa will be entering both his third year as a starter and a contract year, the latter which should particularly afford him a heavy dose of motivation. The 2018 third-round pick was an integral part of a unit that played a key role in both the passing and running success of the Buccaneers' offense last season, with Tampa Bay ranking in the top half of the league in both RB yards per carry (4.6) and adjusted sack rate (4.3 percent) per Football Outsiders.