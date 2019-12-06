Play

Cappa (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Cappa sustained the elbow injury during last Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to practice this week. Earl Watford figures to fill in at right guard for Tampa Bay.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories