Cappa (forearm) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Titans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Cappa continues to nurse a broken left forearm. On a bright note for Tampa Bay, right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) appears to have a shot at suiting up Week 8.

