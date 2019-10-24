Buccaneers' Alex Cappa: Won't return Week 8
Cappa (forearm) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Titans, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Cappa continues to nurse a broken left forearm. On a bright note for Tampa Bay, right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) appears to have a shot at suiting up Week 8.
