Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Active in Week 6
Marpet (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Marpet was largely expected to suit up after putting in a full practice Friday. He'll look to help open holes for the running back duo of Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers against a tough Cardinals front.
