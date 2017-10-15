Play

Marpet (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Marpet was largely expected to suit up after putting in a full practice Friday. He'll look to help open holes for the running back duo of Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers against a tough Cardinals front.

