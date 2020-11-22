Marpet (concussion) has been ruled out for Tampa Bay's Monday night matchup against the Rams.
Marpet contributed consecutive limited sessions late in the practice week, but he was unable to gain clearance for Week 11 despite being afforded an extra day of recuperation time. With the 27-year-old confirmed inactive for a third consecutive tilt, Ryan Jensen slots in as the projected starter at left guard.
