Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Heads to IR
Marpet (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers will sport a retooled offensive line Sunday against the Packers, as Marpet, the team's starting center, will be joined on IR by right tackle Demar Dotson after both players suffered season-ending injuries in the Week 12 loss to the Falcons. Marpet, who had consistently graded out as the Bucs' top offensive lineman this season after making the transition from guard, will likely be replaced in the lineup by Joe Hawley, the team's primary center over the previous two years.
