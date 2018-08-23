Marpet (undisclosed) was held out of Wednesday's practice after exiting Tuesday's session early, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The Bucs' starting left guard seems to only be dealing with a minor injury according to reports, but his absence compounded the overall depleted condition of the team's offensive line. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a knee injury, while right tackle Demar Dotson is still practicing on a limited basis following offseason knee surgery. However, while Marpet may be held out of Friday's "dress rehearsal" game against the Lions as a precaution, he doesn't presently appear to be in any danger of missing the regular-season opener against the Saints on Sept. 9.