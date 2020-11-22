Marpet (concussion) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Rams.
Marpet was a limited participant for a second straight practice and remains in the league's five-step concussion protocol. It's unlikely that he gets cleared by an independent neurologist before Monday's game, so the Buccaneers are preparing to face the Rams' fierce defensive front without their starting left guard. There could be some shuffling on the Bucs' offensive line as a result, but Joe Haeg looks like the top candidate to fill Marpet's role.
