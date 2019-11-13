Play

Marpet (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Marpet saw a full workload in Week 10, logging 85 snaps against Arizona. The 26-year-old guard popped up on Tampa Bay's injury report but doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Saints. Look for him to ramp up his practice reps in the next couple of days.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories