Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Limited on Wednesday
Marpet (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Marpet saw a full workload in Week 10, logging 85 snaps against Arizona. The 26-year-old guard popped up on Tampa Bay's injury report but doesn't appear to be in much danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Saints. Look for him to ramp up his practice reps in the next couple of days.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Signs long-term extension•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Participates in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Held out of final camp practice•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Heads to IR•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Back in game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Only two must-start quarterbacks are on bye in Week 11, but given the way this season has gone,...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...