Marpet (concussion) was not present for the portion of Friday's practice that was made open to the media, Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Marpet was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, but he had some restrictions Friday and remains within the NFL's concussion protocol. He has returned to full football activity this week, but without the league yet clearing him officially, Marpet's status is questionable heading into Week 11. The starting left guard is, at least, afforded an extra day of recuperation time, with the Buccaneers and Rams not kicking off until Monday night.