Marpet (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Friday's contest against the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Marpet was injured at practice Tuesday and was held out of Wednesday's session. The issue isn't thought to be severe but the team won't risk their starting guard's health in a preseason game. Marpet is expected to be back in time for the team's regular season opener, Week 1 against New Orleans.