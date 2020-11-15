Marpet (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Marpet will remain in the league's five-step concussion protocol through the weekend, so Joe Haeg is expected to start at left guard Sunday.
