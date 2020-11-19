Marpet (concussion) was able to practice Thursday but he has not yet cleared the league's concussion protocol, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stroud expanded his report by noting that Marpet is still experiencing symptoms, and he will have to be re-evaluated before being able to return to game action. The 27-year-old center started Tampa Bay's first eight outings of the 2020 campaign, but he's been unavailable for two consecutive weeks now. Though Marpet remains questionable at the moment, he will be afforded extra recuperation time with the Buccaneers facing the Rams on Monday Night Football.