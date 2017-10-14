Play

Marpet (illness) was upgraded to a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old center had been a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday, so his ramp up in activity level in Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday. Joe Hawley would man the center position against a tough Cardinals front if Marpet is ultimately unable to suit up.

