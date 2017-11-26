Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Questionable to return
Marpet is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Marpet suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. The Bucanneers are running low on healthy linemen and will be hoping to get Marpet back before the game is over. Expect Joe Hawley to fill in as long as Marpet is sidelined.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Active in Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Questionable for Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Opening 2017 season at center•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Hurts ankle Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: Drawing rave reviews at center in OTAs•
-
Buccaneers' Ali Marpet: To be tried at center in OTAs•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...