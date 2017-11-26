Marpet is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Marpet suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. The Bucanneers are running low on healthy linemen and will be hoping to get Marpet back before the game is over. Expect Joe Hawley to fill in as long as Marpet is sidelined.