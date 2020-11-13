Marpet (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Marpet is still in the league's five-step concussion protocol, but he's making progress after logging a trio of limited practice sessions this week. Joe Haeg is expected to start at left guard if Marpet misses a second straight game.
