Marpet agreed Tuesday with the Buccaneers on a five-year contract extension.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Marpet's deal is worth $55 million and includes $27.13 million in guarantees, making the 25-year-old one of the league's highest-paid guards. The 2015 second-round pick has started 44 games for the Buccaneers in his career, shifting between both guard and center.

