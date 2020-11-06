Marpet (concussion) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice.
Marpet missed the last two practices due to the head injury, as he appears to be residing in the league's concussion protocol. If Marpet fails to gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Saints, look for Aaron Stinnie to take over as the team's starting left guard.
