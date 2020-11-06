Marpet (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Marpet didn't practice all week, as he's still in the league's five-step concussion protocol. Joe Haeg is expected to step in as the starting left guard as he has the last two games, although Laine alluded to a possible shift where Ryan Jensen bumps over from center instead.
