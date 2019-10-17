Darboh signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Darboh signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad in mid-September and he'll now make his way to the 53-man roster heading into Week 7. The 2017 third-round pick hasn't seen game action since his rookie campaign in Seattle, where he caught eight targets for 71 yards over 16 games.

