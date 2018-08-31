Coleman exited Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars to be evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coleman recorded three tackles (two solo) and played 30 defensive snaps prior to leaving the game. The 21-year-old signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Aug. 10 after being waived by the Lions in the spring.

