Buccaneers' Amari Coleman: Inks deal with Tampa
Coleman signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coleman was most recently waived by the Lions after signing with them this spring, and now he will likely just serve as an extra body in the secondary for Tampa Bay to have during training camp after Vernon Hargreaves suffered a groin injury in the season opener.
