Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Garners 32 total yards in win
Ellington rushed six times for 21 yards and brought in his sole target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Ellington and his primary competition for the third running back job, Dare Ogunbowale, saw almost equal opportunity in the contest, with the latter outpacing Ellington by a carry, a rushing yard and a reception apiece. Ellington did provide another solid accounting of himself in the contest and appears to still be in relatively good shape for a roster spot, assuming the team keeps at least four running backs.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Logs 10 touches in preseason win•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Sees action in multiple roles•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Chances improve with Wilson release•
-
Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Rejoining Bruce Arians in Tampa•
-
Andre Ellington: Still looking for team•
-
Texans' Andre Ellington: Non-factor for Texans•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Brees busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...