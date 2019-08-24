Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Garners 32 total yards in win

Ellington rushed six times for 21 yards and brought in his sole target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Ellington and his primary competition for the third running back job, Dare Ogunbowale, saw almost equal opportunity in the contest, with the latter outpacing Ellington by a carry, a rushing yard and a reception apiece. Ellington did provide another solid accounting of himself in the contest and appears to still be in relatively good shape for a roster spot, assuming the team keeps at least four running backs.