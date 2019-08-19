Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Logs 10 touches in preseason win

Ellington rushed six times for 15 yards and brought in all four targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday. He also lost a fumble.

Ellington couldn't get much going in the running game and fumbled on the third play of the Buccaneers' second possession. However, he atoned to an extent with his sure hands. Ellington didn't see any reps in the return game as he had in the exhibition opener, but he otherwise got a fairly long look again by preseason standards. However, Dare Ogunbowale, who's battling for a backup running back job himself, outdid the veteran through the air with a 41-yard reception on his way to a 3-54 line, making next week's third preseason game against the Browns a potentially pivotal one for Ellington.