Buccaneers' Andre Ellington: Rejoining Bruce Arians in Tampa

Ellington signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday.

Ellington spent 2018 out of football, unable to latch on with a team after splitting the previous campaign between Arizona and Houston. A reunion with coach Bruce Arians makes sense for all parties, with the 30-year-old running back hoping to rediscover some of his magic from an impressive rookie season with the Cardinals back in 2013. Ellington will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, hoping to secure a role on passing downs.

