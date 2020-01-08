Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Another solid campaign
Adams, who logged a season-high 89 snaps and posted seven tackles (four solo) in the Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, finished the 2019 season with 46 tackles (41 solo), one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble across 14 games.
The four-year veteran once again operated as a rotational safety for the majority of the season after logging his first defensive snaps in Week 5 against the Saints. Adams once again demonstrated sure tackling, but he wasn't able to come close to replicating his four-interception tally from 2018. The 27-year-old is headed toward unrestricted free agency at the start of the new league year in March, and it remains to be seen if the Buccaneers will be interested in bringing him back for a third season with the franchise or if he's able to get a starting opportunity somewhere on the open market.
