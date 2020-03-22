Play

Adams inked a one-year, $1.01 million contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Adams was phenomenal as a rotational safety in 2019 for the Buccaneers, logging 627 defensive snaps and adding another 164 on special teams. He collected 46 tackles (41 solo), an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups during the season. Heading into his third season with the franchise in 2020, Adams will likely once again be deployed in a similar fashion as he was in 2019.

