Buccaneers' Andrew Adams: Career day in spot start
Adams was credited with just one solo tackle but snagged three interceptions in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Adams saw extra run with Justin Evans (toe) exiting the game early and was able to victimize Cam Newton throughout the afternoon. The 26-year-old short-circuited the Panthers' first possession at Carolina's 36-yard line, a change of possession that led to a Cairo Santos field goal. His last pair of picks were much timelier, with both coming in the second half, in Buccaneers' territory, and with the Panthers attempting to drive for a game-tying touchdown. Adams only had one career interception, which came back in 2016 with the Giants, prior to Sunday's game, so expectations should be tempered, particularly since he projects to continue receiving rotational snaps in the secondary.
